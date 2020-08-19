According to the CDC, as of August 18, 2020, a total of 869 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport have been reported from 47 states.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 19, 2020, to August 4, 2020. Ill people range in age from less than 1 to 102 years, with a median age of 40. Fifty-six percent of ill people are female. Of 468 ill people with information available, 116 hospitalizations have been reported.

According to Canadian health authorities, as of August 14, 2020, there have been 339 confirmed cases of Salmonella Newport illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (78), Alberta (208), Saskatchewan (19), Manitoba (19), Ontario (8), Quebec (6) and Prince Edward Island (1).

Individuals became sick between mid-June and late July 2020. Forty-eight individuals have been hospitalized. Individuals who became ill are between 3 and 100 years of age. The majority of cases (54%) are female.

