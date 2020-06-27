North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois.

The CDC reports today that 206 people with laboratory confirmed Cyclospora infections and who reported eating bagged salad mix before getting sick have been reported from 8 Midwestern states (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wisconsin). Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2020 to June 17, 2020. 23 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The investigation indicates that bagged salad mix containing iceberg lettuce, carrots, and red cabbage produced by Fresh Express is a likely source of this outbreak.

The FDA recommends that people do not eat, sell, or serve:

Recalled Marketside brand Classic Iceberg Salad

Sold at Walmart stores in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin 12-ounce and 24-ounce bags Use-by dates of 05/19/2020 through 07/04/2020



Recalled Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad

Sold at ALDI stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin 12-ounce bags Use-by dates of 05/01/2020 through 06/29/2020



Recalled Hy-Vee brand Garden Salad

Sold at Hy-Vee stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin 12-ounce bags Any use-by date



Recalled Jewel-Osco Signature Farms brand Garden Salad

Sold at Jewel-Osco stores in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa 12-ounce bags Use-by dates of 05/16/2020 through 07/04/2020



