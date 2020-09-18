According to the Sterling Journal-Advocate, Investigators with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Northeast Colorado Health Department are looking into a cluster of Salmonella infections in residents of northeastern Colorado counties.

According to Deanna Herbert, a communications manager with CDPHE, 17 cases of Salmonella illness have been reported in northeast Colorado between Aug. 1 and Sept. 17. Eleven of those cases were in Logan County. Herbert said that typically, fewer than 12 cases are reported in the six northeastern counties during the months of August and September.

“Public health investigates reported Salmonella cases to determine if the cases have common exposures that might indicate that an outbreak is occurring,” Herbert said. “A single common exposure for all of the reported cases in August and September has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.”

