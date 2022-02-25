On February 10, 2022, CDC was notified of FDA’s investigation of consumer complaints of infant illness related to products from Abbott Nutrition in Sturgis, Michigan. These complaints include three reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one report of Salmonella Newport infection in infants. CDC and FDA are conducting additional laboratory testing and investigation to better understand these cases.

The most recent investigation details are summarized below:

From September 16, 2021, to January 5, 2022, CDC received reports of three Cronobacter cases in infants that were later found to be linked to this ongoing investigation:

Three infants in Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas consumed formula produced at the Sturgis, Michigan, facility before they got sick. Formula consumed included Similac Sensitive, Similac Pro-total Comfort, and Similac Advance. Cronobacter may have contributed to the death of an infant in Ohio.

These are the same cases identified in the consumer complaints received by FDA.

On February 16, 2022, CDC asked clinicians and state and local health departments to provide information on other cases of Cronobacter associated with infant formula from November 2020 through the present. Since then, CDC has received reports of more possible cases of Cronobacter illnesses in infants who might have consumed recalled formula. CDC is investigating to determine if these cases are linked to formula products produced at the Abbott Nutrition facility in Sturgis, Michigan. CDC is performing whole genome sequencing on Cronobacter bacteria isolated from available patient samples to compare with the environmental samples taken at the facility to determine if there is any relation. CDC’s routine outbreak surveillance has not detected an outbreak of Salmonella illnesses linked to the case reported to FDA.