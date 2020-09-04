48 with Salmonella in Canada and 78 with Salmonella in the United States.

As of September 2, 2020, there have been 48 confirmed case of Salmonella Enteritidis illness linked to this outbreak in two provinces: Ontario (32) and Quebec (16).

Individuals became sick between June and August 2020. Eleven individuals have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 0 and 91 years of age. The majority of cases (58%) are female.

As of August 27, 2020, a total of 78 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from 12 states: Connecticut (1), Iowa (8), Kentucky (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (17), Minnesota, (23), Missouri (1), New Jersey (7), New York (9), Pennsylvania (2), Virginia (3) and Wisconsin (5).

Illnesses started on dates ranging from June to August. Ill people range in age from 1 to 92 years, with a median age of 44. Sixty-four percent of ill people are female. Of 67 ill people with available information, 23 hospitalizations have been reported. No deaths have been reported.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $750 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: