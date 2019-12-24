The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that at least seven people in five states have gotten sick, including one in Texas who died.

Almark Foods is expanding its voluntary recall first announced on December 20, 2019, to include all hard-boiled eggs manufactured at the firm’s Gainesville, Georgia facility, including all retail, pillow pack, pouch pack, frozen diced, and protein kit products, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

On December 18, 2019 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified Almark Foods that the company’s Hard-Boiled and Peeled eggs in pails manufactured at the Gainesville facility may be associated with a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has been linked to several reported illnesses and one reported death. A more recent FDA sample from the facility also matched the outbreak strain, suggesting the possibility that the strain may have remained present in the facility.

Trader Joe’s announced Monday it is recalling its brand name Egg Salad in 6-ounce cups and its brand name Old Fashioned Potato Salad in 20-ounce trays. They have use-by dates up to and including Dec. 27, 2019.

Almark Foods has announced a recall of 76 items distributed nationwide, which you can see the full list of at this link. They were sold under multiple brand names including 7 Select, Almark Foods, Best Choice, CMI, Dairy Fresh, Deb-El, Egglands Best, Everyday Essentials, Farmers Hen House, Food Club, Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle, Great Day, Great Value, Inspired Organics, Kirkland Signature, Kroger, LIDL, Lucerne, Members Mark, Naturally Better, Nellie’s, O Organics, Peckish, Pete & Gerry’s, Rainbow Farms, Rembrandt Foods, ShopRite, Simple Truth Organics, Sunshine, Vital Farms, and Wild Harvest.

The Almark recall includes all product packaged for the retail market manufactured at its Gainesville plant that remains within shelf life. This includes product with “Best If Used By” dates up through March 2, 2020.

The affected product can be identified by viewing the printed “Best If Used By” date coding on the product package. If the “Best If Used By” code starts with the prefix “G”, the product was manufactured at the company’s Gainesville, Georgia facility and is subject to this recall. Products with the prefix “N” or “Y” are not subject to this recall. For Protein Kit products, consumers are advised to check the code on the actual egg package within the kit.

Brand Product 7 Select 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper Almark Foods Classic ProBox Mini Almark Foods Smokehouse PRoBox Mini Almark Foods Barbecue Probox Mini Almark Foods Classic ProBox Almark Foods Smokehouse ProBox Almark Foods Barbecue ProBox Almark Foods 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs Almark Foods Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag Almark Foods 1 Count Hard Cooked Eggs Almark Foods 2 Count Hard Cooked Eggs Almark Foods Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag Almark Foods Cage Free 1 Count Hard Cooked Eggs Almark Foods Organic 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs Almark Foods Red Beet 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs Almark Foods Cage Free 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper Almark Foods Cage Free 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs Almark Foods Cage Free 6 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs Almark Foods Cage Free 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs Almark Foods 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper Almark Foods 6 count Hard-Cooked eggs Almark Foods Three 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs Almark Foods Organic 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs Almark Foods 12 Count Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs Best Choice Three 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs CMI 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs CMI 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs Dairy Fresh Great Value 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs Dairy Fresh 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs Deb-El Deb-El 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs Egglands Best 6 Count Stand up Pouch Cage Free Hard Cooked Eggs Egglands Best Egglands Best Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag Egglands Best 1 count Egglands Best Hard Cooked Eggs Egglands Best Egglands Best Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag Egglands Best 2 Count Egglands Best Eggs w/salt/pepper Egglands Best 12 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs Egglands Best 10 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs Egglands Best 6 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs Egglands Best 2 Count Egglands Best Eggs Egglands Best 6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs Everyday Essentials 6 Count Hard-Cooked eggs Farmers Hen House 6 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs Food Club Food Club 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs Fresh Thyme Fresh Thyme 6 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs Fresh Thyme Fresh Thyme 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs Giant Eagle Giant Eagle 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs Great Day 2 Count Hard Cooked Eggs Great Day 6 Count Hard-Cooked eggs Great Value Great Value 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs Inpsired Organics 6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs Inpsired Organics 2 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs Kirkland Signature 2 count Organic Hard-cooked Eggs Kroger Three Cage Free 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs LIDL LIDL 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs Lucerne Lucerne 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs Members Mark Jack’d Protein Snack Naturally Better 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs Nellie’s 2 Count Nellie’s Hard-Cooked Eggs O Organics 2 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs w/Salt/Pepper O Organics 6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs Peckish Two 1 Counts boxed Hard Cooked Eggs–With Dip Peckish 1 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs Pete & Gerry’s 6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs Pete & Gerry’s 2 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs Rainbow Farms Rainbow Diced Egg – 5# Bag Rainbow Farms 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs Rainbow Farms Rainbow Farms Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag Rembrandt Foods Rembrandt Diced Egg – 5# Bag Rembrandt Foods 12 Count Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs ShopRite ShopRite 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs Simple Truth Organics 6 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs Sunshine 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper Vital Farms Vital Farms Pasture Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag Vital Farms Three Boxed 2 Counts Pasture Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs Vital Farms 2 Count Pasture Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper Wild Harvest 6 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs

The products were distributed nationwide.

