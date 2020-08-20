The CDC reports that as of August 19, 2020, a total of 68 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from 9 states – Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and Maryland.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 29, 2020, to August 3, 2020. Ill people range in age from 1 to 92 years, with a median age of 39. Sixty-five percent of ill people are female. Of 47 ill people with available information, 14 hospitalizations have been reported. No deaths have been reported.

Epidemiologic evidence indicates that bagged peaches are a likely source of this outbreak. Many ill people report purchasing bagged peaches sold at certain ALDI stores in several states.

On August 19, 2020, ALDI voluntarily recalled peaches and removed them from their store shelves in multiple states. ALDI is participating in efforts to determine the source of contamination.

Consumers should not eat any recalled Wawona-brand bagged peaches purchased from ALDI locations in Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, until we learn more. This investigation is ongoing to determine if other products or retailers are linked to illness.

