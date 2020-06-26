The CDC reports that as of June 20, 2020, 122 people with laboratory confirmed Cyclospora infections and who reported eating bagged salad mix before getting sick have been reported from 7 Midwestern states (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin).

Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2020 to June 15, 2020. 19 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Evidence indicates that ALDI Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad, Hy-Vee brand Garden Salad, or Jewel-Osco brand Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad are a likely source of this outbreak.

However, bagged salad mixes from ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco do not explain all of the illnesses in this outbreak.

CDC and FDA continue to investigate to determine whether other products are a source of illnesses in this outbreak.

The CDC reported as of June 24, 2020, 134 laboratory confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported to CDC by 10 states, and New York City since May 1, 2020 in people who had no history of international travel during the 14-day period before illness onset.

The median illness onset date was June 5, 2020 (range: May 3–June 15, 2020). At least 20 people have been hospitalized; no deaths have been reported.

12 of the illnesses are therefore appear not to be linked to the ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco cluster of illnesses.