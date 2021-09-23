2016 Outbreak of E. Coli O157 Among Customers of Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill, Chicago

In June 2016 Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), other area local health departments and the Illinois Department of Public Health investigated an outbreak of E. coli O157 occurring among customers of Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill in Chicago.…Read More »

2015 Multistate Outbreak of Cyclospora

An outbreak of cyclosporiasis linked to consumption of cilantro. As of August 21, 2015, 495 ill persons were confirmed in 30 states. Most of these persons experienced illness onset on or after May 1, 2015 and did not have…Read More »

2014 Multistate Outbreak of Cyclosporiasis Linked to Consumption of Cilantro

As of August 26, 2014, the CDC had been notified of 304 ill persons with confirmed Cyclospora infection in 2014; of these 207 ill persons had no history of international travel within 2 weeks before onset of illness. Most (133, 64%) of the cases were…Read More »

2013 Multistate Outbreak of Cyclospora cayetanensis

During June-August 2013, CDC, state and local public health officials, and the FDA investigated an unusually large number of reports of cyclosporiasis. A total of 631 persons were reported from 25 states and New York City. Investigators concluded that…Read More »

2007 Outbreak of Salmonella Newport Linked to Tomato, Avocado, Guacamole, Cilantro, Washington, DC

A confirmed outbreak of Salmonella Newport was linked to a restaurant and to a private home in Washington, D.C. Tomato, avocado, guacamole, and cilantro were named as the vehicles of infection.…Read More »

Pork or Fresh Cilantro 2005

Between June and September, a cluster of Salmonella Manhattan isolates was noted by the Minnesota Department of Health Laboratory. Five of the six isolates were genetically matched using pulsed-field gel electrophoresis (PFGE), a genetic fingerprint…Read More »

Fresh Cilantro 1999

Laboratory-based surveillance detected an outbreak of Salmonella Thompson in southern California. There were 41 cases associated with eating at a single restaurant in Los Angeles County: eating dishes that included fresh cilantro increased the risk …Read More »