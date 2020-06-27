Fresh Express, out of an abundance of caution, has issued a recall of a limited quantity of Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad from select stores as a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from Cyclospora.

The recall affects all product codes of Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad sold in 12- and 24-ounce packages with best-if-used-by-dates of May 19 to July 04 and distributed to select stores between June 1 and June 21 in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories.

Recalled Product Details

Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad: 12-ounce, UPC Code 6 81131 32894 4

Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad: 24-ounce, UPC Code 6 81131 32895 1

Best-If-Used-By-Date: May 19 through July 04

Distributed to select stores in Iowa, Minnesota Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.