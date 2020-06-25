As of September 5, 2018, 250 people were infected with Cyclospora reported from 4 states. A list of the states and the number of cases in each can be found in the Case Count Maps page.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 14, 2018 to June 20, 2018. Ill people ranged in age from 13–79 years with a median age of 45. Among ill people, 52% were female. Eight people (3%) were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

Epidemiologic evidence indicated that pre-packaged Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip were the likely source of these infections.

In interviews, ill people answered questions about the foods they ate in the 2 weeks before they became ill. Ill people reported eating pre-packaged Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip. Ill people reported buying pre-packaged Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip in the Midwest. Most people reported buying the trays at Kwik Trip convenience stores

On June 15, 2018, Del Monte Fresh Produce recalled 6 oz., 12 oz., and 28 oz. pre-packaged vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots, and dill dip. Recalled products were sold in clear, plastic clamshell containers.

Cyclospora: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Cyclospora outbreaks. The Cyclospora Attorneys and Lawyers have represented victims of Cyclospora and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $750 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation.

If you or a family member became ill with a Cyclospora infection after consuming food and you are interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Cyclospora attorneys for a free case evaluation.