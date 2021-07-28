Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Cahill Cheddar Porter and Whiskey Cheddar Cheeses from 44 stores across 22 states because of a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Customers who have purchased should not consume and should dispose of the product. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and fetal infection among pregnant women.

The affected products were packaged in clear wrapping and sold in the specialty department with a Whole Foods Market scale label with “packed on” dates from May 17 – July 26, 2021. Affected products can be identified by the following information and were distributed in the states listed below:

Product Name PLU Date Range Sold States Cheddar with Porter 93579 May 17 – July 26, 2021 Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming Whiskey Cheddar 54784

94884

The issue was discovered when Whole Foods Market was notified by a distributor of a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes.