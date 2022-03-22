Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. is voluntarily recalling from the market all fresh cut fruit and vegetable products and ready to eat dips, as listed below, processed at its Depew, NY production facilities, due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products subject to the voluntary recall of fresh cut fruits and vegetables are packaged in clear plastic containers with a tamper evident seal and identified with a “Best if Used By” date between March 5, 2022, and March 23, 2022. Ready-to-eat dips are provided in 7oz clear plastic clamshell containers with a Best if Used By date of March 15, 2022 to March 31, 2022. Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard immediately. No illnesses have been reported with the products being recalled to date.

This voluntary recall notification is being issued after results from the environmental program found surfaces where products are packaged into containers to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

Listing of products subject to this recall can be found below.

Recalled items from the facility were distributed in NY and surrounding states.

Retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.

Retailer and consumer questions about the voluntary recall should be directed to Fruit Fresh Up, Inc at 716-684-3400, Monday – Friday 8:00am to 3:00pm Eastern Time.

Fruit Fresh Up is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.

Listing of Products Subject to Recall: