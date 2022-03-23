Top Quality Produce Inc., is recalling all cases of 200g/7.05oz package of Enoki Mushroom, product of Taiwan sold during 3/1/22-3/16/22 due to the Listeria contamination of Enoki mushrooms was discovered. Listeria Monocytogenes can cause serious illness and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail of elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

This recalled item comes in a 200g/7.05oz with clear and green plastic bag, labeled with “Taiwan Enoki Mushroom” in English and Chinese. There are UPC Code 848180019661, Top Quality Produce Inc’s name, address, logo and food instruction to keep refrigerated and cook before serve on one side of the plastic bag.

Farm Fresh Produce LLC of Vernon, CA, is recalling all of the 14.11 ounce packages of “TWA AGRICULTURE MIXED MUSHROOMS” because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled ” TWA AGRICULTURE MIXED MUSHROOMS ” were distributed nationwide in retail store.

The product comes in a 14.11 ounce, clear plastic package marked with UPC6957937481850.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 14.11 ounce packages of ” TWA AGRICULTURE MIXED MUSHROOMS.”

The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

