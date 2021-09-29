Seattle’s Espi’s Sausage and Tocino Co. is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken and pork hot dog products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen ready-to-eat chicken and pork hot dogs were produced on May 19, 2021. They have a sell-by date of May 19, 2022.

“FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

The following products are subject to recall:

12-oz vacuum-packed plastic packages containing “Argentina MIGHTY MEATY CHICKEN AND PORK HOTDOG JUMBO” and SELL BY 051922.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. P-17524” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor in California and further distributed to retail locations.

The possible contamination was discovered by FSIS during an assessment of the establishment’s sampling records that indicated the firm received confirmation from their third-party lab that a product contact surface had returned positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.