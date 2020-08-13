Spokane Produce, Inc. of Spokane, WA is voluntarily recalling salsa products containing onions as a result of the expanded onion recall initiated by Thomson International, Inc., which resulted in a recall by Spokane Produce’s onion supplier. These recalls are due to concerns of the potential for contamination by Salmonella spp.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Product was distributed in ID, MT, OR, WA states and it reached consumers only through retail stores. The recalled products were distributed from 05/13/20 to 08/10/20. Retail products were packaged in 15oz. plastic tubs and institutional size one gallon plastic containers.

Spokane Produce’s products subject to the recall are listed in the table below.