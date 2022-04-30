Wayne Farms, LLC., a Decatur, Ala. establishment, is recalling approximately 30,285 pounds of a ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast fillet product that may be undercooked, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The RTE chicken breast fillet products were produced on March 1 and 21, 2022. The following products are subject to recall:

9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” date 5/30/22

9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” date 6/19/22

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 20214” on the case. These items were shipped to These items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and further distributed to restaurants.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the RTE chicken product appeared to be undercooked.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.