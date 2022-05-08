Wayne Farms LLC of Decatur, AL, has expanded its nationwide recall of ready-to-eat chicken breast fillets because they may be undercooked, which can result in the growth of foodborne pathogens.

The recall has been expanded from 30,285 pounds to 585,030 pounds. There are five new production codes — 23618, 24357, 24512, 24583, and 24957 — and 66 different “use by” dates ranging from May 10 this year through April 4, 2023. For photos of labels click here.

“The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the RTE chicken product appeared to be undercooked, according to the recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

“FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ or restaurants’ freezers or refrigerators. Consumers are urged not to eat these products. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Consumers and foodservice operators can use the following information to determine whether they have the recalled chicken on hand:

9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz “ ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23. 6-lb. cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-oz “ ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” with “use by” date 3/5/23.

ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” with “use by” date 3/5/23. 16-oz. zippered plastic packages containing “CHEF’S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 20214” on the case and packaging. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide and further distributed to restaurants and retail locations. The retail locations are in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The RTE chicken breast fillet products were produced between Feb. 9 and April 30. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.