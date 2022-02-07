Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. of Los Angeles, CA is recalling all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms, lot # 300511, product of China, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Enoki Mushroom has the lot # 300511. Product was distributed directly in Chicago, IL in January 2022, and it has been further distributed to retail stores nationwide.

The Enoki mushroom was packaged in a 200g/7.05ounces and has the UPC 6 953150 100684. Product is packaged in a vacuum sealed plastic package with upper transparent and lower portion has a black background. The product is “Product of China” and there is no English translation on label. There are no business name & address printed on packages.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The potential for contamination was discovered after routine testing by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 200gram package of Enoki mushroom.

The distribution of the product has been suspended.

