Interstate Food Products of Lakewood Colorado, is recalling Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Queso,and Spicy Queso, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled items were distributed in Whole Foods Rocky Mountain Region, and the Denver metro area for Natural Grocers.

Products were:

Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese stores, UPC code is 63818396147

Little Hatches Queso dip UPC code 638183961496

Little Hatches Spicy Queso dip UPC code 7051005091000

The product comes in a 13.5 -ounce, clear plastic package.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the FDA revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 13.5-ounce packages of Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Queso and Spicy Queso.

