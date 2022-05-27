Thus far there are 16 reported cases of Salmonella Senftenberg in 12 states.
The product is being recalled from all states and Canada, Dominican Republic, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Honduras, Spain, Japan.
Linked list of announced recalls – updated May 26, 2022
Primary Jif peanut butter recalls
- The JM Smucker Co. – US:– May 20, 2022
- The JM Smucker Co. – Canada:– May 21, 2022
- Rainbow Asset Limited – Hong Kong:May 23, 2022
- Randy Ltd. – Israel:May 23, 2022
- JDM Distributors – United Kingdom (England):May 26, 2022
Secondary recalls – products containing a Jif peanut butter ingredient (USA)
- Albertsons Companies(11 store-prepared items):- May 21, 2022
- Bix Produce Company(2 products containing Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 oz. cup):- May 26, 2022
- Cargill(multiple products containing peanut butter, sold at the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com.):- May 23, 2022
- Coblentz Chocolate Company(multiple peanut butter products):- May 24, 2022
- Country Fresh(select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups):- May 24, 2022
- Fresh Del Monte(fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif® peanut butter dip):- May 24, 2022
- Fudgeamentals(several fudge products made with Jif Peanut Butter):- May 25, 2022
- Garden Cut, LLC(Garden Cut products containing 0.750z Jif Peanut Butter Cup):- May 24, 2022
- Giant(Store Brand Apples, Pretzels & Celery with Peanut Butter):- May 23, 2022
- Martin’s(Store Brand Apples, Pretzels & Celery with Peanut Butter):- May 23, 2022
- Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc(Mary’s Harvest Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G):- May 24, 2022
- Price Chopper(M32 Apples, Cheese and Pretzels with Peanut Butter Tray):- May 23, 2022
- Taher Inc.(“Fresh Seasons Power Packs”):- May 24, 2022
- Wawa(two products containing Jif Peanut Butter):- May 24, 2022
- Wegmans(Wegmans Snack with Apple, Pretzels, Cheese and Peanut Butter):- May 22, 2022
Secondary recalls – products containing a Jif peanut butter ingredient (Canada)
- Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop(certain Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop brand peanut butter-containing chocolates ):- May 26, 2022
Thanks eFoodAlert.