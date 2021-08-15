Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. Hostess Brands is recalling the impacted products out of an abundance of caution after becoming aware of this issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program. To date, Hostess Brands has received no reports of illness related to this issue.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

This recall is limited to the following Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns, which were sold to distributors, convenience stores, and other retail stores throughout the United States:

Product Item UPC Batch Best By Date Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns 888109110987 I060989300 8/13/2021 I061189300 8/15/2021 I061289300 8/16/2021 I061489300 8/18/2021 I061389300 8/17/2021 I061589300 8/19/2021 I061689300 8/20/2021 I061789300 8/21/2021 I061889300 8/22/2021 I061989300 8/23/2021 I062089300 8/24/2021 I062489300 8/28/2021 I062589300 8/29/2021 I062989300 9/2/2021 I070389300 9/6/2021 I070289300 9/5/2021 I063089300 9/3/2021 I070789300 9/10/2021 I070689300 9/9/2021 I070889300 9/11/2021 I070989300 9/12/2021 I071089300 9/13/2021 I071389300 9/16/2021 I071189300 9/14/2021 I071489300 9/17/2021 I071289300 9/15/2021 I071589300 9/18/2021 I071689300 9/19/2021 I072089300 9/23/2021 I072389300 9/26/2021 I072989300 10/2/2021 I073189300 10/4/2021 Hostess® Soft White Hot Dog Buns 888109110970 I060989300 8/13/2021 I062189300 8/25/2021 I062289300 8/26/2021 I062389300 8/27/2021 I062589300 8/29/2021 I062689300 8/30/2021 I063089300 9/3/2021 I070189300 9/4/2021 I070689300 9/9/2021 I071289300 9/15/2021 I072089300 9/23/2021 I072189300 9/24/2021 I072289300 9/25/2021 I072389300 9/26/2021 I072489300 9/27/2021 I072789300 9/30/2021

As Best Harvest Bakeries only manufactures certain Hostess® hamburger buns and hot dog buns for Hostess Brands, no other Hostess® products are affected, including Hostess® bread and bagel products.

Consumers who have purchased an affected product are urged to immediately dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.