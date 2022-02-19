Giant Eagle Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, is recalling frozen bags of Giant Eagle diced green peppers because the product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The product was distributed to Giant Supermarkets in Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and Indiana.

There is concern that consumers may still have possession of some of the recalled products because of the best by date, which is 10/14/2023. Listeria is not killed by freezing temperatures.

Consumers can determine whether they have the recalled frozen peppers in their homes by looking for the following label information: