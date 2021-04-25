More Than Gourmet, Inc., an Akron, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 6,896 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and veal broth and stock products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hydraulic oil, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat broth and stock items were produced on March 1, 2021, April 7, 2021 and April 8, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

12-oz plastic squeeze bottle of KITCHEN ACCOMPLICE ORGANIC Beef BONE BROTH Concentrate and lot code MFGA21060A5613, MFGA21060B5613 & MFGA21098B5613 with Use by/Sell by date of 3/1/2023 & 4/8/2023.

16-oz. plastic cup of MORE THAN GOURMET Demi-Glace Gold CLASSIC FRENCH DEMI-GLACE and lot code MFGA21097A0205 with Use by/Sell by date of 4/7/2023.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “27446” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.

The problem was discovered by the establishment after identifying a malfunction in a piece of processing equipment.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.