Romaine distributed to AK, OR, CA, TX, AR, OK, IN, NE, MO, TN, WI, NM, SC, WA, NC, OH, VA, MA, PR, and IL.

Michigan also issued an advisory Friday advising “consumers not to eat Tanimura & Antle brand romaine lettuce packed as single heads due to food safety concerns.”

According to Michigan’s advisory, the lettuce sample was collected at a Walmart in Comstock Park and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services laboratory “determined that the strain of E. coli recovered from the product sample is highly related genetically to E. coli causing two recent illnesses in Michigan.”

Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand, labeled with a packed on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020, due to possible contamination with E. Coli 0157:H7. Packages contain a single head of romaine lettuce with the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9. No other products or pack dates are being recalled.