Our Table Cooperative of Sherwood, Oregon is recalling Frozen Blueberries packaged on 03/12/2022, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled product was distributed in Oregon to the following locations between 3/12/22 and 3/29/22:

o Alberta Co-op Grocery

o Food Front

o Green Zebra Grocery

o Helvetia Farm Market

o Our Table Cooperative

o People’s Food Co-op

o Canopy & Understory

o Milk Glass Market

o Shine Distillery

o Sweedeedee

The product comes in bulk cases, 2½ pound or 5-pound plastic bags.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company which revealed that the product contained Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date.