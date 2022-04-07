Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH), in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), is advising the public about a potential exposure to hepatitis A at the King Soopers located at 5301 W. 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge, Colo. A food handler at this location has tested positive for hepatitis A, a disease which could be transmitted by eating food directly handled by this employee.

This is an isolated incident and has been confirmed to be related to international travel, not local disease transmission. No other King Soopers locations are affected and employees at this location have been notified and encouraged to review their hepatitis A vaccination status.

Consumers may be at risk of exposure if they purchased AND consumed deli meats and/or cheeses sliced onsite at the deli (or consumed onsite-prepared sandwiches containing deli meats and/or cheeses) from this King Soopers location. The affected dates of purchase are March 20-30, 2022.

Those who are confirmed to be at risk should:

Assess their vaccination status for hepatitis A.Full vaccination includes two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine given 6 months apart, or three doses of the hepatitis A & hepatitis B (Twinrix) vaccine.

The hepatitis A vaccine is highly effective, but consumers should still monitor for symptoms in order to reduce the potential spread of the virus.

If not fully vaccinated against hepatitis A:Consumers who ate onsite-prepared deli meats, cheeses and/or sandwiches within the last 14 days, should seek post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), which is comprised of either vaccination against hepatitis A and/or, for certain high-risk individuals, hepatitis A immunoglobulin.

Regardless of current hepatitis A vaccination status: Continue monitoring for symptoms of infection. If symptoms are present, please seek medical care.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include:

Acute onset of fever

Gastrointestinal symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain)

Dark urine

Clay-colored stool

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes)

Hepatitis A can have a long incubation period of up to 50 days after exposure. If you are at risk of having been exposed, please continue to monitor for symptoms throughout this entire window, as quick diagnosis can help ensure supportive treatment and reduce further spread of the virus. In addition, the virus may be transmitted for up to two weeks prior to symptom onset and one week after jaundice onset (or two weeks after symptoms onset for people who do not have jaundice).

“The good news is that infection with hepatitis A can largely be prevented even after direct exposure, through vaccination or, when indicated, post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP),” said Melanie Rogers, RN, MPH, epidemiologist and lead infectious disease investigator at JCPH. “Our department, in collaboration with other local public health agencies in neighboring communities, will be offering hepatitis A vaccines and PEP at no cost to those who think they may have been exposed. If you think you may be at risk, we encourage you to visit one of the available walk-in clinics.”

Hepatitis A vaccination and PEP walk-in clinic locations:

Jefferson County Public Health 645 Parfet Street, Lakewood, CO 80215

Thursday, April 7 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, April 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tri-County Health Department 122nd Avenue #200, Westminster, CO 80234

Thursday, April 7th: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 7th: 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 8th: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, April 12th: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, April 12th: 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Public Health Institute at Denver Health 660 N. Bannock Street, Pavilion L — 2nd Floor, Denver, CO 80204

Thursday April 7 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 8 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Hepatitis A: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Hepatitis A outbreaks. The Hepatitis A lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Hepatitis A and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Hepatitis A lawyers have litigated Hepatitis A cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of sources, such as green onions, lettuce and restaurant food. The law firm has brought Hepatitis A lawsuits against such companies as Costco, Subway, McDonald’s, Red Robin, Chipotle, Quiznos and Carl’s Jr. We proudly represented the family of Donald Rockwell, who died after consuming Hepatitis A tainted food and Richard Miller, who required a liver transplant after eating food at a Chi-Chi’s restaurant.

If you or a family member became ill with a Hepatitis A infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Hepatitis A attorneys for a free case evaluation.