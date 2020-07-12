If Taco Bell had offered Hepatitis A vaccinations to employees (cost is about $50 per person), there would be no risk to customers, and the only news would be what a great company Taco Bell is for being concerned about the health of employees and customers.

A Madison County spokesperson said the two infected people are two different employees, but that the cases are connected. The employees are not being identified. This is the second Hepatitis A advisory connected with an area Taco Bell in the past several days. A similar warning was issued by Oneida County health officials earlier this week concerning an employee at a Taco Bell in Rome.

According to news reports, the Madison County Health Department has issued a warning that customers of a Taco Bell in the city of Oneida were exposed to Hepatitis A.

An employee infected with the virus worked at the restaurant at 1038 Glenwood Ave. on seven shifts from June 23 to July 3.

Customers who ate food from the restaurant in the city of Oneida on four of those days – June 26, June 30, July 1 and July 3 – can be vaccinated to prevent the virus, which is spread through food and water that has been contaminated or through close personal contact with the infected person.

Earlier it was reported that an employee at a Taco Bell in Rome may have exposed people who bought food at the restaurant, according to the Oneida County Health Department.

The person was infectious while working at the restaurant for three weeks in June and early July, county health officials said in a news release Tuesday.

If you consumed food from either of the Taco Bells, county officials recommend monitoring yourself for symptoms:

Yellow skin or eyes

Lack of appetite

Upset stomach

Stomach pain

Vomiting

Fever

Dark urine or light-colored stools

Joint pain

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Symptoms commonly appear within 28 days of exposure, with a range of 15 to 50 days.

Let’s hope that now one becomes ill.

