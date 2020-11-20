Vaccinate your employees for goodness sake.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has identified a case of acute hepatitis A virus infection in a Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, food service worker. The case handled food while infectious on November 11, 2020.

Epidemiological assessment of the employee’s illness determined that restaurant patrons may be at risk for hepatitis A infection. Maine CDC is recommending that anyone who may have eaten food prepared at or who worked at Pats Pizza in Dover-Foxcroft on November 11, 2020 receive hepatitis A vaccine by November 25, 2020 as there is a 14-day window during which prophylaxis is effective. This recommendation includes anyone who may have had dine-in, take-out, delivery, or curbside pickup of food from the restaurant. These recommendations are based on the best information available at this time. Health care providers are encouraged to remain vigilant for hepatitis A infection in persons with consistent symptoms and should ask individuals with such symptoms about consumption of food from this establishment during this period.

