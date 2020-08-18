Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is in the process of updating several of its About-sites for content and clarity, in hopes of educating the public about foodborne illnesses, such as Botulism, Campylobacter, Cyclospora, E. coli, Hepatitis A, Listeria, Norovirus, Salmonella, Shigella and their complications.

The update involves adding tables and images in an effort to render the sites more user-friendly, and refreshing content to reflect the latest, most accurate information. To accomplish the sizable task of updating its dozen websites, Marler Clark has enlisted the help of some of the nation’s leading medical and food safety experts.

Thus far, the following websites, detailing the complications associated with foodborne illnesses have been relaunched:

Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome: about-hus.com

Hemolytic uremic syndrome was first described in 1955, but it was not known to be secondary to Escherichia coli (E. coli) infections until 1983. HUS is now recognized as a cause of acute kidney failure in infants and young children. Adolescents and adults are also susceptible, as are the elderly, who often have severe disease and are at significant risk of death from the disease.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a disorder in which the body’s immune response, typically to an infection, causes nerve damage. The syndrome is rare, affecting about one to two people in 100,000 each year. It can present as a very mild case of brief weakness to devastating paralysis, affecting the muscles that allow a person to breathe on their own.

Formerly known as Reiter syndrome, reactive arthritis (ReA) is joint inflammation that occurs after a bacterial infection originating outside the joints (i.e., “extra-articular”). Acute ReA occurs several days or weeks after the antecedent infection. It is typically monoarticular (involving one joint) or oligoarticular (involving just a few joints, usually less than six). The lower extremities are most commonly involved, but it can also involve the arms and spine.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome: about-irritablebowelsyndrome.com

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a functional disorder of the gastrointestinal tract. The hallmark symptoms of IBS are abdominal pain and altered bowel habits.