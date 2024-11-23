Yu Shang Food, Inc., a Spartanburg, SC, establishment, is recalling approximately 72,240 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products within their shelf life that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). This release is being reissued to expand the scope of the November 9, 2024, recall.

All ready-to-eat products produced prior to October 28, 2024, are subject to recall. View full product list. View labels.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-46684” or “EST. M46684” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and available for purchase online.

The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine testing and follow-up activities of finished product produced by Yu Shang Food, Inc. on October 21, 2024, that confirmed the product was positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Additional testing has confirmed that Listeria monocytogenes was detected in product and in environmental samples collected by FSIS. Whole genome sequencing is underway to determine if these samples match the outbreak strain.

Working in conjunction with public health partners, FSIS determined that there is a link between the RTE meat and poultry products from Yu Shang Food, Inc. and an illness cluster.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators/freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

As of November 22, 2024, 11 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from four states – California (7), Illinois (2), New York (1) and New Jersey (1).

Sick people’s samples were collected from October 24, 2021, to July 31, 2024. Of 11 people with information available, nine have been hospitalized. In California, one pregnant person and their twins were sick and both infants died. Listeria was found in a sample from the mother and from one of the twin infants, but it could not be found in a sample from the other infant. Because of this, only the mother and one twin are included as confirmed cases in this outbreak. One other Listeria illness was reported in an infant who was sick and recovered.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS). WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

On October 21, 2024, FSIS conducted routine testing and follow-up activities of finished product by Yu Shang Food, Inc. Testing confirmed that the product was contaminated with Listeria. WGS showed that the Listeria in the pork snout product is closely related to bacteria from sick people. This means that people likely got sick from eating foods produced by Yu Shang Food, Inc.

On November 9, 2024, Yu Shang Food, Inc recalled ready-to-eat meat and poultry products. On November 21, 2024, Yu Shang Food, Inc expanded their recall. CDC is advising people not to eat, sell, or serve recalled products.

