Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Lean Cuisine® and STOUFFER’S® frozen meals due to the potential presence of wood-like material.

This recall is isolated to a limited quantity of batches of the following items: Lean Cuisine® Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine® Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine® Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and STOUFFER’S® Party Size Chicken Lasagna that were produced between August 2024-March 2025. These products were distributed at major retailers in the U.S. between September 2024-March 2025. 

We are taking this action after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue, including one potential choking incident to date.

Batch codes can be identified on the side of the product packaging. Please utilize reference images below and look for the ten-digit batch code prior to the best before date.

Lean Cuisine® Butternut Squash Ravioli

Batch Numbers: Corresponding Best Before Dates: 
4261595912OCT2025
4283595912NOV2025
4356595912JAN2026
5018595912FEB2026
5038595912MAR2026

Lean Cuisine® Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

Batch Numbers: Corresponding Best Before Dates: 
4311595912DEC2025
5002595912FEB2026
5037595912MAR2026
5064595912APR2026

Lean Cuisine® Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

Batch Numbers: Corresponding Best Before Dates: 
4214595511SEPT2025

STOUFFER’S® Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96oz)

Batch Numbers: Corresponding Best Before Dates: 
4262595915OCT2025
4351595915JAN2026
5051595915MAR2026
5052595915MAR2026

Consumers who have purchased these products should not prepare or consume the product .