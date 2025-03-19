Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Lean Cuisine® and STOUFFER’S® frozen meals due to the potential presence of wood-like material.
This recall is isolated to a limited quantity of batches of the following items: Lean Cuisine® Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine® Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine® Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and STOUFFER’S® Party Size Chicken Lasagna that were produced between August 2024-March 2025. These products were distributed at major retailers in the U.S. between September 2024-March 2025.
We are taking this action after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue, including one potential choking incident to date.
Batch codes can be identified on the side of the product packaging. Please utilize reference images below and look for the ten-digit batch code prior to the best before date.
Lean Cuisine® Butternut Squash Ravioli
|Batch Numbers:
|Corresponding Best Before Dates:
|4261595912
|OCT2025
|4283595912
|NOV2025
|4356595912
|JAN2026
|5018595912
|FEB2026
|5038595912
|MAR2026
Lean Cuisine® Spinach Artichoke Ravioli
|Batch Numbers:
|Corresponding Best Before Dates:
|4311595912
|DEC2025
|5002595912
|FEB2026
|5037595912
|MAR2026
|5064595912
|APR2026
Lean Cuisine® Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry
|Batch Numbers:
|Corresponding Best Before Dates:
|4214595511
|SEPT2025
STOUFFER’S® Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96oz)
|Batch Numbers:
|Corresponding Best Before Dates:
|4262595915
|OCT2025
|4351595915
|JAN2026
|5051595915
|MAR2026
|5052595915
|MAR2026
Consumers who have purchased these products should not prepare or consume the product .