Wood County Health Department is investigating several recent cases of Shiga Toxin E. coli (STEC). Cases are being interviewed by WCHD staff.

Samples have been provided to Ohio Department of Health for testing. So far, we have received eight of those back and all have been the same serotype. That tells us that there may be a link between cases. Approximately 30% of STEC cases are this serotype, so it’s not definitive but does help us identify next steps to pursue in the investigation.

At this stage, we are working with state and federal partners to explore possible links and understand next steps. A food has not yet been identified as a source of this outbreak and this investigation is ongoing.

Wood County Shiga Toxin E. coli cases