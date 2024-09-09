65 people from 9 states have gotten sick from the same strain of Salmonella. The 9 states include the 3 states where the eggs were sold – Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin – in addition to California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, and Virginia. Most sick people are from Wisconsin (42) or Illinois (11).

24 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

This outbreak may be difficult to treat with some commonly recommended antibiotics and may require a different antibiotic choice for people who need them. Laboratory testing showed that the Salmonella making people sick is resistant to nalidixic acid and ciprofloxacin. This may make illnesses in this outbreak difficult to treat with some commonly recommended antibiotics and may require a different antibiotic choice for people who need them.

Data show that eggs supplied by Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC are contaminated with Salmonella and are making people sick. FDA inspected Milo’s Poultry Farms and collected samples. FDA’s analysis showed the outbreak strain of Salmonella was found in the packing facility and the hen egg laying house.

On September 6, Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC recalled eggs. Recalled eggs were sold to stores and restaurants in Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and labeled with “Milo’s Poultry Farms” or “Tony’s Fresh Market.” All egg types, sizes and expiration dates are recalled.

A whole lot of clinical and environmental WGS:

Milo’s Poultry Farms, LLC. of Bonduel, WI is recalling all “Milo’s Poultry Farms” and “Tony’s Fresh Market” branded eggs because these eggs have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Milo’s Poultry Farms’ eggs were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan through retail stores and foodservice distributors.

This recall includes:

All carton sizes and all egg types labeled with “Milo’s Poultry Farms.” This recall covers all expiration dates.

All carton sizes of “Tony’s Fresh Market” branded eggs, all expiration dates.

All cases of eggs for retail foodservice distribution, all expiration dates.

The recall was initiated after the FDA informed the company that environmental samples tested positive for the bacteria. FDA also conducted whole genome sequencing and found that the samples were related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak investigation.

Milo’s Poultry Farms, LLC. has ceased production and distribution at this time and will undergo appropriate testing and sanitization of farms and processing equipment.

Consumers who have purchased “Milo’s Poultry Farms” eggs or “Tony’s Fresh Market” eggs are urged not to consume them.

