As of November 17, 11 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from seven states. Sick people’s samples were collected from August 22, 2018, to August 16, 2023. Of ten people with information available, all have been hospitalized. One person got sick during their pregnancy and had a preterm labor. One death has been reported from California.

On October 23, FDA collected a sample of HMC Farms peaches for testing and found Listeria in it. On November 6, WGS showed that the Listeria in the peaches are closely related to bacteria from sick people. This means that people likely got sick from eating these peaches.

On November 17, HMC Farms recalled whole peaches, plums, and nectarines sold in stores between May 1 and November 15 in 2022 and 2023. CDC is advising people not to eat, sell, or serve recalled fruit.