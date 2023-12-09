- A new outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes (ref #1205) in a not yet identified food has been added to the table.
- For the outbreak of Salmonella Sundsvall (ref #1203) linked to cantaloupe, the recall was expanded to include additional retailers and wholesalers who received the recalled melons. Additionally, the Oranienburg strain of Salmonella was added to this outbreak. See the Outbreak Advisory for additional information.
- For the outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes (ref #989) linked to peaches, plums, and nectarines, the advisory was updated to include international distribution of the recalled fruit to Canada, Mexico, and Taiwan.
- For the investigation of elevated lead levels in Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches (ref # 1198) the advisory was updated to include additional adverse event reports and Investigation updates.
- For the outbreak of Salmonella Newport (ref# 1201) in a not yet identified food, the case count has increased from 42 to 43 cases.
- For the outbreak of E. coli O121 (ref#1195) in a not yet identified food, an on-site inspection was initiated and sample collection and analysis was initiated.
- For the outbreak of E. coli O103 (ref# 1192) in a not identified product, the investigation is complete and the outbreak has ended.