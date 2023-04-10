The recall was expanded on April 6, 2023, when the recalled product was epidemiologically linked with a multi-state outbreak of Listeriosis.

The product was shipped to Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Revolution Farms of Caledonia, Michigan recalled products packed between 3/3/23 and 3/11/23. The recall was initiated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a single package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp – 5oz Retail with Best By date of April 2, 2023.

The recalled products were sold to the following retailers and food service distributors in the states of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin: SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma’s Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ’ Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation.

All recalled products were distributed under the Revolution Farms brand name. All Revolution Farms products and date codes are included in this recall. Retail Whole Head packages are a clear, plastic clamshell with a front label. 5 oz. Retail packages are clear, plastic trays sealed with printed lidding film. 6 oz. Salad Kits are clear plastic tubs with a wrap label. 3lb. Bulk packages are clear, plastic bags packed one bag to a case. Food Service Whole Head packages are a cardboard box with a clear poly liner.

