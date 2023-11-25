In the US and Canada at least 125 sick, over 40 hospitalized and 2 deaths.
Salmonella illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and usually lasts four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.
FDA Recommendation
- Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled cantaloupe or recalled products containing cantaloupe.
- Some consumers freeze cantaloupe for later use. Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should check their freezers and throw away recalled fresh or cut cantaloupe that was frozen for later use.
- If you cannot tell if your cantaloupe is part of the recall, do not eat or use it and throw it away.
- Retailers and wholesalers would have received recalled whole melons from Crown Jewels Produce in boxes labeled “Malachita/Z Farms” or from Sofia Produce doing business as TruFresh in boxes labeled “Malichita” or “Rudy.”
- Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice and use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with recalled products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.
- Contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of a Salmonella infection after eating recalled cantaloupe.
