Twin City Foods, Inc. of Stanwood, Washington, is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables in retail bags, due to a potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The following products were distributed nationwide by the following retailers. No other products have been affected.

Product Name UPC Lot and Best if Used By Date FOOD LION Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Corn, Green

Beans & Peas, net wt. 16oz 35826005090 50183 BEST BY 18 JAN 2025 PROD OF USA FOOD LION Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, net wt. 16oz. 35826079855 53072 BEST BY 03 NOV 2024 PROD OF USA FOOD LION Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, net wt. 16oz. 35826079855 53622 BEST BY 28 DEC 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 32 oz 11110865854 BEST IF USED BY FEB.2024 82352 SIDE ID,TIME Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 53122 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 53412 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82942 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 83012 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786 53052 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786 53112 BEST BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82932 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 83012 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 52842 BEST IF USED BY APR 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 53042 BEST IF USED BY APR 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 53272 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 53542 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 50043 BEST IF USED BY JUL 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 50033 BEST IF USED BY JUL 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 BEST IF USED BY FEB.2024 82352 SIDE ID,TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82842 SIDE ID, TIME Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet, net wt. 12oz 21130090655 BEST IF USED BY FEB.22.24 S5716 TIME,SIDE ID

To date, there have been no actual consumer reports of human illness or other complaints associated with this product.

The recall has been initiated because finished products may potentially be contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes, based on one customer’s 3rd party lab results for the IQF sweet cut corn.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and immediately return the product to the store where they purchased it for a full refund.