Trader Joe’s of Monrovia, CA is recalling certain products containing cotija cheese, as the cheese used to make these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Trader Joe’s Chicken Enchiladas Verde (SKU 58292)

Trader Joe’s Cilantro Salad Dressing (SKU 36420)

Trader Joe’s Elote Chopped Salad Kit (SKU 74768)

Trader Joe’s Southwest Salad (SKU 56077)

The cotija cheese that was used to produce the products below was manufactured by Rizo-López Foods, Inc. On 2/5/2024, Rizo-López Foods initiated a recall of dairy items, including cotija cheese, under multiple brand names. As a result, Trader Joe’s is recalling all codes of the products listed below that were manufactured with cotija cheese.

The recalled products were sold in Trader Joe’s stores nationwide.

Recalled products include all lots of the following products: