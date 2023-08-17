The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department (SEKMCHD) are in the preliminary stages of investigating individuals ill with campylobacteriosis possibly associated with Trade Winds Bar and Grill in Garnett, Kansas.

Anyone who visited Trade Winds Bar and Grill between July 14, 2023 and August 9, 2023 and later experienced symptoms of diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting, is encouraged to take this survey at https://bit.ly/GarnettKDHE.

If you live in Anderson County and do not have access to a computer to complete the survey, please contact the SEKMCHD via phone at (785) 448-6559.

If you live outside of Anderson County and do not have access to a computer to complete the survey, please contact KDHE’s Epidemiology Hotline at 877-427-7317.

Campylobacteriosis, or Campylobacter infection, is an infectious disease caused by Campylobacter bacteria.Most Campylobacter infections are associated with eating raw or undercooked poultry or from contamination of other foods by these items. Campylobacter does not usually spread from one person to another but can when an infected person does not wash their hands with soap and water appropriately after using the restroom or before preparing food.

People with campylobacteriosis usually have diarrhea (often bloody), fever, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. These symptoms usually start within two to five days after exposure and people recover without specific treatment. While rare, one in every 1,000 reported Campyblocater illnesses leads to Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS). GBS happens when a person’s immune system is triggered by an earlier infection. GBS can lead to muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis that can last for a few weeks to several years, and often requires medical care. Most people recover fully.

KDHE and SEKMCHD are working with the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) to ensure proper food safety practices are in place at the restaurant. KDA inspectors completed an investigation on 8/15 and provided compliance assistance to the business.

