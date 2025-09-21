The Yakima Health District (YHD) is investigating three cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) in individuals who reported eating meat, produce, and/or prepared foods from Mercado Los Amigos, located at 1409 Fruitvale Blvd, Yakima, WA.

As a precaution, Mercado Los Amigos voluntarily closed its store on September 18, 2025 and is working collaboratively with YHD to address the current risk and that future operations ensure food is as safe as possible. Anyone who purchased or consumed meat, produce, or prepared foods from Mercado Los Amigos between September 10 and September 18, 2025, should contact their healthcare provider if they experience the following symptoms:

• Abdominal cramping

• Severe or bloody diarrhea

• Vomiting

Most people recover in 5–10 days. However, children under 5, adults over 65, and those who have a weakened immune system are at higher risk for severe illness, including kidney failure.

About E. coli

E. coli are bacteria commonly found in food, water, and the environment. While many strains are harmless, some — like STEC — can cause serious illness.

How it spreads:

• Undercooked or raw beef (especially ground beef)

• Raw produce contaminated with animal waste

• Cross-contamination in kitchens

• Person-to-person (e.g., after using the bathroom without washing hands)

How to Prevent Infection

Community members can take steps to reduce their risk of infection:

• Cook meat thoroughly- especially ground beef.

• Thoroughly wash fruits & vegetables before eating. Cooking fruits & vegetables can further

reduce the risk of infection.

• Wash hands often with soap and water.

• Keep raw meat separate from ready-to- eat foods.

William “Bill” Marler has been a food safety lawyer and advocate since the 1993 Jack-in-the-Box E. coli Outbreak which was chronicled in the book, “Poisoned” and in the recent Emmy Award winning Netflix documentary by the same name. Bill work has been profiled in the New Yorker, “A Bug in the System;” the Seattle Times, “30 years after the deadly E. coli outbreak, A Seattle attorney still fights for food safety;” the Washington Post, “He helped make burgers safer, Now he is fighting food poisoning again;” and several others.

Dozens of times a year Bill speaks to industry and government throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, China and Australia on why it is important to prevent foodborne illnesses. He is also a frequent commentator on food litigation and food safety on Marler Blog. Bill is also the publisher of Food Safety News.

E. coli: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of E. coli outbreaks and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The E. coli lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of E. coli and other foodborne illness infections and have recovered over $900 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our E. coli lawyers have litigated E. coli and HUS cases stemming from outbreaks traced to ground beef, raw milk, lettuce, spinach, sprouts, and other food products. The law firm has brought E. coli lawsuits against such companies as Jack in the Box, Dole, ConAgra, Cargill, and Jimmy John’s. We have proudly represented such victims as Brianne Kiner, Stephanie Smith and Linda Rivera.

If you or a family member became ill with an E. coli infection or HUS after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark E. coli attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: