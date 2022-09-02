- An outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi (ref# 1097) in a not yet identified product has been added to the table and FDA has initiated traceback.
- For the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak (ref# 1081) in a not yet identified food, sample collection and analysis have been initiated.
- For the Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak (ref# 1087) in a not yet identified food, the case count has increased from 22 to 25 cases.
- For the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak (ref# 1095) in a not yet identified food, the case count has increased from 62 to 73 cases, an on-site inspection and sample collection and analysis has been initiated.
- For the Cyclospora outbreak (ref# 1080) the case count has increased from 70 to 75.
- For the Cyclospora outbreak (ref# 1084), the case count has increased from 41 to 42.
- For the Salmonella Braenderup outbreak (ref# 1075), the case count increased from 74 to 75.
- For the outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes (ref# 1057) linked to ice cream, FDA initiated an on-site inspection.