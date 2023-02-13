Summary

Public Health is investigating an outbreak of Shigellosis associated with Tamarind Tree Restaurant in Seattle. Symptoms reported include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, fever, chills, and vomiting.

Illnesses

As of February 8, 2023, 32 people reported becoming ill after eating food from the Tamarind Tree Restaurant. These 32 people ate at this restaurant January 14 – 17, 2023, and started having symptoms January 17 – 20, 2022.

Public Health actions

Environmental Health investigators visited the restaurant on January 24, 2023. They observed improper food handling practices, including blocked access to handwashing facilities, improper storage of wiping cloths, risk of cross contamination, and lack of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitizing of food equipment and physical facilities.

Environmental Health investigators did a routine inspection on January 18, 2023. They observed several risk factors that could contribute to foodborne outbreaks, including bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.

Investigators closed the restaurant during their visit on January 24, 2023. The restaurant was required to complete a thorough cleaning and disinfection. On February 7, Environmental Health investigators revisited the restaurant to confirm proper cleaning and disinfection, and the restaurant reopened that day.

Investigators provided education about preventing the spread of gastrointestinal illness — including proper handwashing and preventing bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods. Investigators have also reviewed with restaurant management the requirement that people with a gastrointestinal illness who work in food handling should not work while ill, and those with diagnosed Shigella infections who work in food handling must be cleared by Public Health before returning to work to make sure they are no longer contagious.

Public Health has not identified any ill employees. Public Health worked with the restaurant to complete testing for all employees because some people infected with Shigella do not have symptoms and investigators observed several risk factors that could contribute to the spread of Shigella. At this time, no employees have tested positive for Shigella.

Laboratory testing

Ten of the 32 people who became ill tested positive for Shigella. Six cases have confirmatory testing indicating Shigella sonnei, a species of Shigella. Symptoms among those who did not get tested are suggestive of a Shigella infection.

