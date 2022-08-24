Rushdi Food Industries, an Israeli based manufacturer, is voluntarily recalling their Mighty Sesame 10.9 Oz Organic Tahini (Squeezable) with the specific expiration date of 3/28/23 due t0 potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severs illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall was initiated when the company received a notification by the FDA and the West Virginia Department of Health of the potential presence of Salmonella in this specific lot. The company has received no reports of illness or injury to date. We immediately informed all Stores who had purchased this product within this lot code about this Recall and instructed them to remove any product which might be on their shelves. The Facility reviewed cleaning procedures, Environmental Monitoring Program Results, Process Flow and possible Root of Contamination without any positive findings.

Only packages bearing the following Lot Code/Best by date are being recalled at this time. All products other than the ones with the affected Best by Date mentioned in the table are ok to consume.

UPC Code Description Expiration Date 858313006208 Mighty Sesame 10.9 Oz Organic Tahini (Squeezable) 3/28/23

The recalled product was distributed to stores located in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as well as Wal-Mart stores nationwide during the first 2 weeks of May 2022. Based off of sales velocity, there is an extremely low chance that any of the affected product would still be available for retail. All products other than the ones with the affected Best by Date mentioned in the table are ok to consume.