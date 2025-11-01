As of October 31, 2025, 11 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 7 states – Florida 2, Kansas 2, Michigan 1, North Carolina 1, New York 1, South Carolina 1, Virginia 3.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 12, 2025 to September 4, 2025. Of 11 people with information available, 3 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 10 people interviewed, 9 (90%) reported eating powdered dietary supplements. Six of these people reported eating Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder. Three people reported other products containing moringa leaf powder.

Officials in Michigan collected an open container of Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder from an ill person’s home for testing. This sample tested positive for Salmonella. WGS showed that the Salmonella in the supplement powder is closely related to bacteria from sick people.

Officials in Virginia collected an open container of moringa leaf powder from an ill person’s home for testing. This sample tested positive for Salmonella. WGS showed that the Salmonella in the moringa leaf powder is closely related to bacteria from sick people.

FDA conducted a traceback investigation based on what ill people reported eating before becoming sick. Traceback records for organic moringa leaf powder collected from the supply chain for all eight points of sale converged at a direct importer of organic moringa leaf powder sourced from Vallon Farm Direct PVT LTD in India. A single lot of organic moringa leaf powder (lot code VFD/ORG/MORP/L/24 with the best by date (BBD) of November 2027) from Vallon Farm Direct of India can explain all illnesses included in the traceback investigation.

