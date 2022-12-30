According to the CDC, as of December 29, 2022, a total of 15 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from three states Nebraska (8), Oklahoma (1) and South Dakota (6). Illnesses started on dates ranging from December 2, 2022, to December 13, 2022.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health, as of December 29, 2022, 16 ill individuals reported consuming SunSprout brand alfalfa sprouts between December 4–13, either at local restaurants or in their homes after purchasing from local grocery stores. Eight ill individuals are closely related genetically with Salmonella Typhimurium, and results from 7 individuals are still pending.

It is unclear at this point if Nebraska is individually reporting 16 or if it is reporting on all cases.

Public health officials collect many different types of information from sick people, including their age, race, ethnicity, other demographics, and the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. This information provides clues to help investigators identify the source of the outbreak.

Sick people range in age from 19 to 78 years, with a median age of 39, and 67% are female. Of 14 people with information available, two have been hospitalized.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 12 people interviewed, all (100%) reported eating alfalfa sprouts. This difference suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from eating alfalfa sprouts.

WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

FDA’s preliminary traceback evidence indicates that the restaurants and grocery stores identified in this outbreak received alfalfa sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises. Additionally, two of the individuals identified in this outbreak confirmed they had purchased Sun Sprouts brand alfalfa sprouts from their local grocery store.

SunSprout directly distributed 1406 pounds of product to five foodservice and grocery customers in Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa between late November and mid-December 2022.

The raw alfalfa sprouts are packaged in 4-ounce clamshells and 2.5lb packages with best sold buy dates between 12/10/2022 and 1/7/2023 and lot codes #4211, 5211, 3212, and 4212. The best sold buy date can be found on the front of the package. The alfalfa sprouts are available in the produce section of grocery stores.

SunSprout Enterprises raw alfalfa sprouts recalled:

Sold to foodservice and at grocery stores between late November and mid-December 2022

Packaged in 4-ounce clear, plastic clamshell containers and 2.5-pound packages labeled with lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212, or 4212

Best-by dates between 12/10/2022 and 1/7/2023

See recall notice for additional information

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: