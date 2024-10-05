Jack and the Green Sprouts, Inc. of River Falls, WI is recalling its 5 ounce packages of Alfalfa and Alfalfa Onion sprouts because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The produce was sold in MN, WI and Iowa at grocery store and local Co-ops.

The product comes in a 5 ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot #300 UPC 763247198915 or #246 UPC 763247195945 on the top.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 5 ounce packages of Alfalfa sprouts.

The production of the product has been suspended while the company continues to investigate the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased 5 ounce packages of Alfalfa and Alfalfa Onion sprouts are urged to discarded or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 715-425-9495, 8:00-2:00, Monday thru Fridays.