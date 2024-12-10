Select lots of Gyro Family Kits were recalled from Sprouts stores on 12/06/2024 after being alerted by their supplier Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc. of potential Salmonellacontamination of the cucumbers within the tzatziki sauce. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and other people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The affected product lots of the following product:

Gyro Family Kit (UPC 20594800000; Use by Dates 12/29/24-01/07/25) packaged in plastic trays with clear plastic lids.

Product was distributed to Sprouts stores in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, GA, KS, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, NM, NV, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WY.