As of June 10, 2022, there have been 60 cases of norovirus and gastrointestinal illness reported in the following provinces: British Columbia (18), Alberta (12), Manitoba (19), and Ontario (11). Individuals became sick between mid-May and late-May 2022, and no deaths have been reported. Although not all cases of illness have been tested, laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of norovirus infection.

The CFIA is continuing its food safety investigation into the spot prawns associated with the illnesses under investigation. The CFIA has issued food recall warnings for several lot codes of spot prawns that are associated with the illnesses under investigation. Links to each food recall associated with this investigation can be found at the end of this public health.”

